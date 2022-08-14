Top 10 world news: US lawmakers in Taiwan, China's blockade of Nepal, and more

The congressional delegation from the United States that arrived in Taiwan for a visit on Sunday, led by Senator Ed Markey, comprises of four other lawmakers and they will be visiting a number of countries in the “Indo-Pacific region”, the de facto U.S. embassy in Taipei said. In other news, Nepali officials said that the China border will be closed for a week, however, it is not sure if trading will resume as there are high chances of the blockade getting extended. This development comes after Nepal foreign minister Dr. Narayan Khadka visited China and held bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on August 10.

Click on the headlines to read more:

US lawmakers arrive in Taiwan days after Nancy Pelosi's visit angered China

A congressional delegation from the United States arrived in Taiwan for a visit on Sunday and they will be meeting President Tsai Ing-wen during the two-day trip. This came just days after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi became the first high-ranking US official to visit the country in the recent past drawing the ire of China. In the aftermath of the visit, tensions have grown between the two nations and China have been conducting military drills around the border separating the Taiwan Strait.

China blocks trading points citing Covid-19, Nepal traders suffer losses

China for the last two years has imposed an ‘undeclared blockade’ of Nepal, allowing only a few containers to cross. Now, it has completely shut down both trading points with Nepal — Tatopani and Rasuwagadhi, the two main ones at border for importing goods from China.

Country ‘most at risk of natural disasters’ to switch to renewable energy by 2030

The Pacific country of Vanuatu has experienced a number of major natural disasters over the years and according to the United Nations, the country is currently “most at risk of natural disasters” in the world. In order to improve the situation, Vanuatu has decided to switch to renewable energy completely by the year 2030. The small nation became only the 12th country to make this commitment. According to rough estimates, it will cost them around $1.2bn by 2030.

IN PICS| 'We're heartbroken, we're exhausted': France battles 'Monster wildfire'

The "monster" wildfire, which has destroyed woods and forced 10,000 people to leave their homes, raged for a third day in southwest France on Thursday. The big fire was battling on multiple fronts, and firemen supported by water-bombing planes warned that there wouldn't be a break in the heat until the weekend.

Ghani embezzled money, buried by history, says Afghan envoy to Tajikistan Agbar



The Afghanistan Ambassador to Tajikistan Muhammad Zahir Agbar has slammed Afghanistan's Ashraf Ghani and blamed him for "situation in Afghanistan" for which the responsibility is in the "hand of Ghani." Ghani was the President of the Afghan Republic that collapsed on 15th August 2021 as he fled the country amid Taliban takeover.

Man crashes car into US Capitol barricade, kills self after firing gun: Report

In the early hours of Sunday, a man crashed his car close to the US Capitol, opened fire, and then killed himself. The US Capitol police are looking into the event. The US Capitol Police stated in a statement that the person didn't seem to be targeting any lawmakers. No other people were hurt.

41 killed, 55 injured in Cairo church fire during Mass: Security sources

At least 41 people were killed and 55 others were injured when a massive fire broke out in a church on Sunday in a crowded neighbourhood of Cairo, the capital of Egypt.

Asia sees boom in apps that turn restaurant leftovers into low-cost meals

The supper buffet at Singapore's Grand Hyatt hotel normally costs customers approximately $70 and features a delicious assortment of satay chicken, wok-fried mud crab, and chilled tiger prawns. For a tenth of that cost, those on a stricter budget who also care about sustainability can fill a box. Tech entrepreneurs in Asia are using food that would have otherwise gone to waste to offer cheap meals through mobile phone apps.

Deepening cost-of-living crisis pushes Britons to give up pets

Harriet, a black English cocker spaniel, has been left behind as an increasing number of Britons are being forced to give up their pets due to the country's spiralling cost of living issue. She is standing on her hind legs to greet any potential owner who might approach her glass-doored kennel.

Tomato crisis looms large in California as drought intensifies

California, which accounts for a quarter of the world’s tomato output, is facing its worst crisis. Lack of adequate rainfall is forcing farmers to brace for a water crisis that’s undermining the crop cultivation.