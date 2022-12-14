Top 10 world news: UN chief on India-China border clash, Ukraine claims shooting 13 kamikaze drones, and more

Days after Indian and Chinese troops clashed in the Tawang region of Arunachal Pradesh, inflicting minor injuries on both sides of the conflict, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged for the de-escalation of tensions between India and China in the region. In other news, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that the country's air defence systems had shot down 13 Iranian-made kamikaze drones that targeted the capital Kyiv earlier in the day.

A court in Hong Kong ruled on Wednesday that the police authorities’ decision to ban a Tiananmen vigil in 2021 was unlawful. As a result of the judgement, the conviction of democracy activist Chow Hang-tung was also overturned by the court.

China has decided to remove six officials from the United Kingdom over the controversy surrounding the alleged assault of a protestor in front of their consulate in Manchester. British foreign minister James Cleverly said that the officials were all questioned by the local police about the incident.

A small boat carrying around 40 migrants sunk off the southeastern coast of England in freezing temperatures, according to multiple reports on Wednesday. Subsequently, the British government confirmed the incident and said that four people were killed.

According to the RSF’s annual round-up of violence and abuses against journalists, more than one journalist was killed every week in 2022 and up to December 1, the number of journalists killed was 20 per cent higher than the same time last year.

The national airline of Morocco announced that it was cancelling all of its scheduled flights for Wednesday to fly fans to Doha for the World Cup semifinal, citing what it claimed to be a decision by Qatari officials.

Ukraine presidency’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak said on Wednesday that the government was able to secure the release of 64 members of their military in the latest prisoner swap with Russia.

British inflation declined much more rapidly than anticipated in November to 10.7 per cent from the 41-year high of 11.1 per cent according to official consumer pricing data, which may provide some comfort to the Bank of England and hard-pressed households.