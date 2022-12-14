UK inflation dips from 41-year high but food prices continue to rise

British inflation declined much more rapidly than anticipated in November to 10.7 per cent from the 41-year high of 11.1 per cent according to official consumer pricing data, which may provide some comfort to the Bank of England and hard-pressed households. Consumer price inflation was expected to fall to 10.9 per cent as per to economists surveyed by Reuters. Last month, both the US and euro zone inflation rates dropped far more sharply than expected, fueling hopes that the current inflation wave may have reached its apex.

"Prices are still rising, but by less than this time last year with the most notable example of this being motor fuels," the Office for National Statistics' chief economist, Grant Fitzner told Reuters.

The Bank of England ( BoE) has sharply increased interest rates over the past 12 months in an effort to tackle inflation that is significantly higher than its 2 per cent target. Most economists anticipate that it will increase rates once again on Thursday, to 3.5 per cent from 3 per cent.

The government's budget watchdog anticipated the worst pressure on living standards since records began in the 1950s, while the BoE forecasted that Britain will enter a protracted recession with inflation not returning to target until early 2024.

British inflation started to take shape last year, mostly driven by post-pandemic congestion in the domestic and global economy, and accelerated particularly when European energy prices surged after Russia's February invasion of Ukraine. The BoE has also shed light labour shortages and trade and migration frictions due to Brexit as playing a role in pushing up prices.

