Boat carrying migrants sinks off English Coast, at least three dead: Reports

A small boat carrying around 40 migrants sunk off the southeastern coast of England in freezing temperatures, according to multiple reports on Wednesday. Sky news reported that at least three people died in the incident but there is no information from the government authorities regarding the toll. British radio station LBC said that 43 people had been rescued and a small number had died.

Britain's government and emergency officials had confirmed that an incident was ongoing, with lifeboats, helicopters and rescue teams working with the French and British navies to respond to the event that occurred at around 3.40 am.

A government spokesperson said the government is aware of an incident in UK waters and all relevant agencies were supporting a coordinated response, adding further details will be provided in due course.

On Wednesday, ambulances and emergency crews gathered on the quayside at the port of Dover to handle the sinking incident. According to Sky News, some of the migrants were transferred to a hospital in Kent's Ashford town.

Taking to Twitter, British interior minister Suella Braverman tweeted, "I am aware of a distressing incident in the Channel this morning and I am being kept constantly updated while agencies respond and urgently establish the full facts. My heartfelt thoughts are with all those involved.''

Further details are awaited.

The sinking incident comes a day after British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced plans to toughen the laws to stop the small boats crossing the Channel, including legislation to prevent migrants from remaining in the country, Reuters reported.

In the last one week, temperatures have plunged across Britain. Despite this, over 500 migrants have made the journey in small boats since the weekend alone.

