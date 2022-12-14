US slams China's LAC intrusion attempt, lauds India's de-escalation efforts

The Pentagon on Wednesday slammed Chinese intrusion attempts in India's northeastern Arunachal Pradesh state's Tawang sector, saying that the move reflects the "growing trend by China to assert itself and to be provocative in areas directed towards US allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific".

Brigadier-General Patrick Ryder, the Pentagon Press Secretary, was responding to a question concerning the December 9 clash between Chinese and Indian troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh state in which Indian troops thwarted PLA's intrusion attempts that would have changed the ground situation away from the established status quo between two sides.

Asked if the Pentagon was concerned that this clash could lead to a bigger military confrontation between India and China, the Pentagon said that the US Department of Defence is closely watching the developments along the Line of Actual Control, adding that China continues to "amass forces and build military infrastructure" alongside it.

"We will continue to remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring the security of our partners. And we fully support India's ongoing efforts to de-escalate this situation," Pentagon said.

What happend on December 9 at India-China LAC?

The Chinese troops attempted an intrusion into Tawang sector of northeast India's Arunachal Pradesh state on December 9. The two sides exchanged fisticuffs, following which a "firm and resolute" response from the Indian side pushed the Chinese away and the previously-established LAC status quo came back into place. The face-off led to "minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides", Indian army's statement said.

The ties between India and China have plunged significantly following the fierce clash at Ladakh's Galwan valley in northernmost India along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between the two countries in June 2020. The standoff between Indian and Chinese troops that continues at two friction-points along the LAC in Ladakh, entered 20th month in December 2022.

