Russia and Ukraine have separately agreed to avoid military action against ships in the Black Sea following Saudi Arabia talks, said the White House.

Advertisment

In other news, US President Donald Trump dismissed the accidental leak of Yemen air strikes to a journalist as a minor mistake.

Meanwhile, a video of an Israeli diplomat, David Roet, has gone viral on social media, suggesting there should be a 'death sentence' for Palestinian teens involved in the Gaza war.

Click on the headlines for more

Advertisment

Ukraine-Russia ceasefire breakthrough: Saudi talks with US yield Black Sea truce, White House confirms

Russia and Ukraine have separately agreed to avoid military action against ships in the Black Sea, following talks that ended on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia, according to the White House.

Advertisment

Trump downplays US war plan leak as 'unserious glitch,' defends advisor: 'Waltz learned a lesson'

US President Donald Trump has dismissed the accidental inclusion of a journalist in a group chat about Yemen air strikes as a minor mistake, describing it as a "glitch". Despite the incident, he continues to back his senior national security officials.

'There should be a death sentence' to Palestinian teens involved in Gaza war: Did Israeli envoy David Roet say this? Find out

There is a video going viral on social media, claiming to show David Roet, an Israeli diplomat, suggesting that there should be a 'death sentence' for Palestinian teens involved in the Gaza war. While much of the audio is not entirely audible, it appears he was speaking in the context of teenagers using guns and grenades to fight against Israel in the ongoing Gaza war against the Hamas militant group.

Democrats want Hegseth, Waltz to resign over war plan leak; Gabbard claims 'no classified material' in Signal chat

US Democrats began to grill President Donald Trump's top intelligence officials on Tuesday (March 25) over the group chat which had a discussion over Houthi war plans.

Facebook blocked in THIS country over ‘fake news, hate speech, and porn’; government warns it’s national threat

The government of Papua New Guinea has temporarily blocked access to Facebook as part of what it calls a “test” aimed at reducing hate speech, misinformation, pornography, and other harmful material online.

Supreme Court takes suo motu notice of Allahbad HC ruling ‘grabbing breasts not rape attempt’

The Indian Supreme Court on Tuesday (Mar 15) has taken suo motu cognizance of a controversial rulling by the Allahbad High Court, which said that grabbing breasts and breaking pyjama strings did not amount to rape or attempt to rape. The HC’s verdict came on March 17 in a case involving an 11-year-old girl, sparking outrage from legal experts, political leaders and activists.

'Woke up half-naked': Former hostage shares harrowing account of sexual assault by Hamas militants in Gaza

A former hostage has come up and shared her harrowing experience of being sexually assaulted during her abduction to Gaza by Hamas militants on October 7, 2023.

‘Why didn’t anyone help her?’ Violent attack on Indian origin woman in Canada sparks debate on social media

In a shocking incident, a woman was violently attacked in Canada’s Calgary train station platform as the bystanders watched in silence. The video of the assault surfaced on social media and has been widely shared online, sparking outrage as no one seemed to help the woman, who appears to be of Indian origin.

First trailer for Final Destination Bloodlines is here to traumatise a new generation

The first trailer for Final Destination: Bloodlines is out, bringing the beloved horror franchise back nearly a decade after its last instalment. The trailer offers a glimpse into the bizarre and horrifying ways that Death ‘evens the books’ once again.

'47 off 23 balls': Bought at 13 times of base price, PBKS Gen Z batter Priyansh Arya sparks on IPL debut

Punjab Kings opening batter Priyansh Arya showed in his debut match during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 that why was he bought for nearly 13 times of his base price at the auction. The 24-year-old Delhi-based batter scored 47 off 23 balls - missing a well-deserved 50 by just three runs.