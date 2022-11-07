Top 10 world news: Ukraine govt to control five companies, Musk endorses Republicans and more

The Ukrainian government has decided to take control of five companies which included engine maker Sich PJSC and oil producer Ukrnafta PJSC, according to a report on Bloomberg. In other news, Twitter boss Elon Musk has explicitly appealed to American voters to vote for 'Republican Congress' in midterm elections due on November 8.



Ukraine announces 'strategic requisitions' of five companies for war effort

The Ukrainian government has decided to take control of five companies which included engine maker Sich PJSC and oil producer Ukrnafta PJSC, according to a report on Bloomberg. Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, said that the decision was taken to “help in the war effort” as the ongoing conflict with Russia wages on.

US Midterms: Twitter boss Elon Musk asks US voters to vote for 'Republican Congress'

In a huge development that can be seen as his political endorsement, Twitter boss Elon Musk has explicitly appealed American voters to vote for 'Republican Congress' in midterm elections due on November 8.

COP27 live updates: We’re on highway to climate hell, UN chief tells world leaders

The COP27 summit is underway at Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt and the global event will host representatives from around 120 members. WION brings you LIVE updates from the COP27 global summit.

Russian troops looting & occupying homes in Kherson for street fight, says Ukraine

Ukraine on Monday (November 7) accused Russia of looting homes in Kherson and occupying them with troops in civilian clothes to prepare for street fighting.

US midterms 2022: Democracy at risk, says Biden, while Trump teases a presidential rerun in 2024

The crucial US midterms are just days away and both Democrats and Republicans are fighting for every vote they can snatch from the other. The campaign trail is still hot with US President Joe Biden, former presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Donald Trump holding rallies across the country.

Twitter fires more than 90 per cent of its staff in India following Musk takeover: Report

Twitter has been working towards reducing its workforce all around the world and according to reports, the company has decided to fire more than 90 per cent of its staff in India.

Imran Khan attack: Register FIR within 24 hours, Pak SC tells Punjab police

The Pakistan Supreme Court has directed the Punjab inspector general to register an FIR with regards to the attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan in Wazirabad within 24 hours.

UK Police launch operation against disruptive climate change protestors and groups

United Kingdom's Metropolitan police has started an operation where it is taking pre-emptive action against climate change groups that are planning disruptive protests after the start of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP27.

Developed countries fall billions short on their ‘fair share’ of $100bn climate finance goal: Report

A recent analysis by Carbon Brief, a UK-based website, shows that developed countries including the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada have made smaller financial contributions than internationally agreed to in terms of their share of historical emissions.

Saudi Air Force’s F-15S fighter jet crashes during drill, pilots escape unhurt

A Saudi Air Force jet crashed at the King Abdulaziz Air Base training grounds due to a technical breakdown during a routine drill, the Saudi Press Agency reported early Monday.