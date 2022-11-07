Saudi Air Force’s F-15S fighter jet crashes during drill, pilots escape unhurt

A Saudi Air Force jet crashed at the King Abdulaziz Air Base training grounds due to a technical breakdown during a routine drill, the Saudi Press Agency reported early Monday.

According to the report which cited a ministry of defence statement, the incident took place on Sunday. The two pilots flying the F-15S fighter jet safely evacuated before the crash in the kingdom’s eastern province.

Brigadier General Turki Al-Maliki, spokesman of the ministry, said that the crew safely ejected and there were no injuries or losses on the ground.

"No injuries or ground damages have been reported…An investigation committee has commenced its tasks to uncover the details and reasons behind this incident," Al Maliki was quoted as saying.

The F-15 Eagle fighter jet is a twin-engine, all-weather tactical fighter aircraft designed by American aerospace firm McDonnell Douglas, which is now part of Boeing.

As of 2022, Royal Saudi Air Force has 211 F-15 Eagle fighter jets in operation.

In 2010, the Saudi kingdom and US inked a deal for the purchase of the Boeing-produced aircraft as part of a $29 billion foreign military sales agreement (FMS).

The FMS programme entailed the delivery of 84 F-15S Aircraft, associated spare parts, stores, simulators, training, technical documentation and base construction, as well as logistical and programme support.

The aircraft was delivered by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC), which manages all FMS cases for the Air Force.

The completion also supports the US’ National Defense Strategy that seeks to restore and maintain its competitive edge over rivals by bolstering partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies)

