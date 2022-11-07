Imran Khan attack: Register FIR within 24 hours, Pak SC tells Punjab police

The Pakistan Supreme Court has directed the Punjab inspector general to register an FIR with regards to the attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan in Wazirabad within 24 hours. Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that in case the same is not done within the stipulated time, the apex court would take suo motu notice.

PTI’s Fawad Chaudhry hailed the decision and termed it “first step towards justice”.

Also Read | Imran Khan assassination attempt: What actually happened?

On Sunday, Khan had alleged that an FIR was not being registered on the "assassination attempt" as authorities want him to first drop the name of an army general from the complaint. Khan is set to resume the march to Islamabad from the same spot where he survived the attack on him, saying he prefers "death instead of living the life of a slave".

The Punjab cabinet had also taken up by the matter Friday, which was attended by IGP Faisal Shahkar among other senior government officials and the provincial law minister.

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi had also held several meetings with PTI leaders on the matter of naming the army general in the complaint and tried to convince them to remove his name.

Imran Khan, and 14 others, were injured, while one person died, in the attack that happened last Thursday in the Punjab province while he was holding a long march against the government. The attacker, Naveed Mohammad Basheer, was arrested, with two others being held later for selling him the pistol and bullets.

In a televised address, Khan said he knew that something was going to happen beforehand.

“I had already learned that there was a plan in place to kill me somewhere between Wazirabad and Gujrat," Khan said.

"Four people plotted to kill me. I made a video and named those people and have stashed it abroad," he said.

His complaint names Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, interior minister Rana Sanuallah and major general Faisal Naseer, a director general of powerful Inter-Service Intelligence, as among those responsible for the attack

(With inputs from agencies)