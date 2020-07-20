Top 10 world news: UK suspends extradition treaty, Oxford vaccine trials, and more

UK suspends extradition treaty with Hong Kong after controversial security law

Britain on Monday suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong "immediately and indefinitely" in response to China's introduction of a controversial new security law in the territory, according to AFP.

Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine trial: Safe & produced immune response, data reveals

The Lancet medical journal said the vaccine AZD1222 under development by AstraZeneca and scientists at Britain's Oxford University did not prompt any serious side effects

Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 postponed due to coronavirus pandemic: ICC





The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup that was scheduled to be held in Australia later this year has been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

They could have stopped the virus but didn't: Trump lashes out at China again



President Trump attacked China once again over the coronavirus pandemic asserting that it's a “worldwide problem” caused by China.

'Nothing but rumours and slander': China to UK on Uighurs abuse

A day after Britain's foreign secretary accused China of committing "gross human rights abuses" against Uighurs, China on Monday described them as "nothing but rumours and slander".

China's 'Malacca dilemma': How India can control the Dragon on the high seas

The India-US drills on the high seas is a move to deter China. In fact, naval power could be India's answer to Chinese aggression. The exercises help New Delhi to only project its power but, it also adds to Xi Jinping’s headaches.

Delhi reports under 1,000 coronavirus cases first time in over 35 days





Delhi on Monday reported 954 new coronavirus cases in the 24 hour-period, first day since June 1 when less than 1,000 infections were found.

US-Indian navies conduct joint drill in Indian Ocean in a strong message to China

Units of US Navy -- Nimitz Carrier Strike Group -- and Indian Navy undertook Passage Exercise (PASSEX) in the Indian Ocean on Monday. WION broke the story about the drill on Sunday evening.

Hope to produce 200 million coronavirus vaccine doses this year: Russia

Russia hopes to finish trials of a coronavirus vaccine in August and aims to produce 30 million doses with the help of international partners by the end of this year, the chief its sovereign wealth fund on Monday said.

Putin names new governor of restive Russian region hit by protests

President Vladimir Putin named a new acting governor to head Russia`s Far Eastern region of Khabarovsk on Monday after the previous regional head was arrested on murder charges, sparking a wave of protests.