UK suspends extradition treaty with Hong Kong after controversial security law

Britain on Monday suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong "immediately and indefinitely" in response to China's introduction of a controversial new security law in the territory, according to AFP.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab confirmed the widely expected move in parliament, and also said London would extend its arms embargo on "potentially lethal weapons" to the financial hub, the report added.

"We've got to have a calibrated response and we're going to be tough on some things, but also are going to continue to engage," the British PM told reporters earlier.

As per the extradition treaty which is in place for more than 30 years, a Hong Kong crime suspect in Britain would be handed over to Hong Kong and vice versa.

However, Britian fears that China will take advantage of this treaty after bringing the security law, which means a Hong Kong suspect could be sent to China.

Earlier, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin asked Britain to "stop going further down the wrong path", when asked about the suspension of the treaty.

London says the security law compromises with the guarantees of freedoms, including an independent judiciary that are a part of much democratic Hong Kong.