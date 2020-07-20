They could have stopped the virus but didn't: Trump lashes out at China again

President Trump attacked China once again over the coronavirus pandemic asserting that it's a “worldwide problem” caused by China.

Also Read: Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine trial: Safe & produced immune response, data reveals

"China didn't stop the virus - they could have stopped it but let it go to Europe and the US. It's a worldwide problem now caused by China."

Watch:

The US president asserted that he had "very positive" development on vaccines and on the therapeutic front.

Trump said he will resume his televised coronavirus briefings, saying: "I think it's a great way to get information out to the public, we're doing very well in so many different ways." The US president is likely to start is press briefing from Tuesday.

On Sunday, the United States reported 63,872 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins University live coronavirus tracker. The US also recorded 514 deaths taking the total death toll in the country to 140,474.

The United States has reported over 60,000 new cases every day for six days last week with the cases touching over 77,000 on Friday. Los Angeles and California reported 4,592 new cases of coronavirus in a single day as the US continued to battle the virus.

Amid the pandemic, David Yutaka Ige, governor of Hawaii had declared that visitors will also have to submit COVID-19 test within 72 hours of departing for the state and present proof of negative result upon arrival in Hawaii. New York has already extended list of 22 US states whose citizens will have self-quarantine themselves after arrival.

In a similar move, Chicago has added a list of visitors from 17 US states to self-isolate for two weeks.