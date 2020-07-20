Delhi reports under 1,000 coronavirus cases first time in over 35 days

Delhi on Monday reported 954 new coronavirus cases in the 24 hour-period, first day since June 1 when less than 1,000 infections were found.

This comes on a day when the Delhi government once again urged the Centre to accept that community spread has started in the country.

With the latest figures revealed by the officials, the total number of cases in the national capital stands at 123,747, which includes 15,166 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 35 people died of the deadly virus in Delhi, taking the overall toll to 3,663.

Earlier today, Sanjay Singh, senior leader of AAP (ruling party of Delhi) urged Central government to acept community spread in the country and increase the scale of testing.

"The Centre needs to accept that community spread is taking place and ramp-up testing on a large scale and more testing kits must be made available. They must replicate what the Delhi government did," Singh, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, said, reported news agency PTI.

In the last two weeks, the coronavirus infections have reduced signficantly in the national capital and the daily recoveries are higher than the number of cases detected.

On Monday, 1,784 patients recovered from the COVID-19 infections, taking the overall tally to 104,918.

