Top 10 world news: UK, EU finalise deal over Northern Ireland trade, Russia on China's peace plan, & more

The United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, on Monday, agreed to the crucial deal to overhaul trade rules in Northern Ireland at talks in Windsor. Their meeting followed more than a year of tense negotiations over the "Northern Ireland Protocol", which has unsettled the province 25 years on from a historic peace deal that ended three decades of armed conflict. In other news, Russia weighed in on the 12-point peace plan presented by China, terming it a political solution in Ukraine but also mentioned that the given conditions for a peaceful resolution of the war were not in place "at the moment".



Click on the headlines to read more:



LIVE | Rishi Sunak and EU chief finalise Brexit deal over Northern Ireland trade





The United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, on Monday, agreed to the crucial deal to overhaul trade rules in Northern Ireland at talks in Windsor. Their meeting followed more than a year of tense negotiations over the "Northern Ireland Protocol", which has unsettled the province 25 years on from a historic peace deal that ended three decades of armed conflict.



Russia weighs in on China's peace plan, says no conditions for peace 'at the moment' in Ukraine





Russia weighed in on the 12-point peace plan presented by China, terming it a political solution in Ukraine but also mentioned that the given conditions for a peaceful resolution of the war were not in place "at the moment".



Nigeria presidential elections: Peter Obi wins key Lagos state as vote-counting continues





The vote counting in Nigeria's presidential polls is underway after people cast their votes in huge numbers. However, provisional results have started to trickle in. As per reports, Nigerian presidential candidate Peter Obi received the maximum number of votes in the key state of Lagos, Africa’s biggest city.

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Turkey on Monday (February 27) which led to some of the buildings already damaged due to the powerful tremor witnessed earlier this month to collapse, said the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD). The head of AFAD, Yunus Sezer, in an update took to Twitter and said that 110 people had been injured and one person has been killed.

Ukraininan President Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin will one day be killed by his inner circle. According to Newsweek, the comments were made by Zelensky in a Ukrainian documentary titled "Year".



Hundreds of Israeli troops sent to West Bank after settler riots; Palestinians claim one killed amid violence

Israel deployed hundreds of troops to the West Bank, on Monday (February 27) after a deadly and unprecedented rampage by settlers. This comes a day after two Israeli civilians were killed in a suspected terror attack in the northern West Bank town of Huwara, near Nablus.



Over two dozen Pakistanis drowned in Italy migrant boat accident, says PM; shipwreck death toll crosses 60

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on Monday (February 27), in a statement said that more than two dozen of the country’s citizens were believed to be on board the migrant ship which crashed off the coast of southern Italy after it hit some rocks.



Thai drug lord gets plastic surgery to look like 'handsome' Korean man, police bust narcotics racket

A conman trying to outsmart authorities with the help of cosmetic surgery is an age-old thing. A similar kind of incident occurred when a Thai drug dealer underwent several facial plastic surgeries to look like a handsome Korean man.



COVID-19 virus likely was a result of lab leak, US energy department’s report says

A classified and updated document presented to the US lawmakers and White House has claimed that the COVID-19 virus emerged from a lab leak, reports Wall Street Journal newspaper. The report, which was prepared by the US energy department in 2021, was recently updated following inputs received from the office of National Intelligence director Avril Haines.



EXPLAINED | Why was Manish Sisodia arrested by the CBI? Everything about the Delhi liquor scam