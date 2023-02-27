Putin will be killed by his aides, Zelensky claims in Ukraine war anniversary documentary

Ukraininan President Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin will one day be killed by his inner circle. According to Newsweek, the comments were made by Zelensky in a Ukrainian documentary titled "Year". The documentary released on Friday, on the first anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war. Zelensky reportedly said in the documentary that a period of "fragility" will lead one of his close aides to act against him.

''There will definitely be a moment when the fragility of Putin's regime will be felt inside Russia. And then the predators will devour a predator. They will find a reason to kill a killer. They will recall the words of Komarov, of Zelenskyy...They will remember. They will find a reason to kill the killer. Will it work? Yes. When? I don't know," Zelensky said in the documentary.

The comments come at a time when reports suggest that Putin's inner circle is becoming frustrated with the war. According to a Washington Post report, Putin's closest allies are not happy with the current state of war as videos showing soldiers from the battlefront showed complaining and crying emerge.

However, experts say that this is unlikely to happen as almost every senior official is sitting on their post because of Putin.

Russia slams EU for sanctions

Meanwhile, Russia slammed the European Union on Monday for adopting its latest package of sanctions against the country. "All this, of course, is absurd," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. The new penalties target 121 individuals and entities.

These are the 10th round of EU sanctions aimed at hitting Russia's finances and military supplies for the Ukraine military intervention. Peskov said Western countries were struggling to find more people and entities to sanction.

"That explains the illogical listing of individuals and entities," Peskov said.

"We are talking about such accomplished people and for them, inclusion in the lists will not cause any discomfort," he added.

Kremlin also acknowledged China's proposal for a political solution to the war but said the conditions for a peaceful resolution of the conflict were not in place "at the moment". "We paid a lot of attention to our Chinese friends' plan," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, adding that: "for now, we don't see any of the conditions that are needed to bring this whole story towards peace."

(With inputs from agencies)

