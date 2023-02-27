Rishi Sunak and EU chief finalise Brexit deal over Northern Ireland trade

Sunak and von der Leyen hold press conference.

Sunak hailed the 'new chapter' as he said: "I believe the Windsor Framework marks a turning point for the people of Northern Ireland."

The UK PM said that a “Stormont break” will allow the Northern Ireland assembly to stop new EU single market rules applying in Northern Ireland.

If the break is pulled, the UK government can apply a veto, he said.

Sunak announced that some of the changes. He said that UK tax changes can apply, pets will be allowed to be taken from Britain to Northern Ireland more easily, and the supply of medicines will be made easier.