Rishi Sunak and EU chief finalise Brexit deal over Northern Ireland trade
Story highlights
Northern Ireland deal: Rishi Sunak is expected to announce a new deal on post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland on Monday. Stay with WION to get the latest updates:
Northern Ireland deal: Rishi Sunak is expected to announce a new deal on post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland on Monday.
Stay with WION to get the latest updates:
Of course @SteveBakerHW gushing about the deal. He was a key agitator to remove @BorisJohnson— Rt Hon Nadine Dorries MP (@NadineDorries) February 27, 2023
We are 28p behind in the polls since.
What shred of credibility he has left would be destroyed if he came out against Sunak. He has nowhere else to go other than to grin and support.
Either No10 is lying or Buckingham Palace.— Rt Hon Nadine Dorries MP (@NadineDorries) February 27, 2023
I know which one my money is on. https://t.co/hE0CuLh2R5
Very encouraged that UK and EU have concluded a deal on the Protocol. The preservation of dual market access and reduction of barriers are the key tests for us. We will be studying the Agreement in that context.— Stephen Farry MP (@StephenFarryMP) February 27, 2023
Von der Leyen said the European Court of Justice would have the final say on European Union law and single market issues.
She said that the agreement protects the hard-earned peace arrangements.
She also said that as soon as the deal is agreed upon, the EU will begin the process of admitting the UK into the Horizon programme. That is good news for researchers.
Sunak and von der Leyen hold press conference.
Sunak hailed the 'new chapter' as he said: "I believe the Windsor Framework marks a turning point for the people of Northern Ireland."
The UK PM said that a “Stormont break” will allow the Northern Ireland assembly to stop new EU single market rules applying in Northern Ireland.
If the break is pulled, the UK government can apply a veto, he said.
Sunak announced that some of the changes. He said that UK tax changes can apply, pets will be allowed to be taken from Britain to Northern Ireland more easily, and the supply of medicines will be made easier.
Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Jeffrey Donaldson has said that his party would "need to take time" to look at any deal on post-Brexit trading arrangements.
"I'm neither positive nor negative - we need to take time to look at the deal, what's available and how does that match our seven tests," Donaldson said.
This afternoon I will hold a press conference with the President of the European Commission @vonderleyen on Northern Ireland.— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) February 27, 2023
Watch live online on my channels. pic.twitter.com/NKHG1Uza5s
Sunak and von der Leyen adopted the deal at talks in Windsor, west of London, both sides said.
Their meeting followed more than a year of tense negotiations over the "Northern Ireland Protocol", which has unsettled the province 25 years on from a historic peace deal that ended three decades of armed conflict.
BBC also reported that an EU source in Brussels also confirmed a deal has been struck.
BBC reported citing a senior government source.
"An agreement has been reached. The deal is done," the source said as quoted by the national broadcaster of the United Kingdom.
PM Rishi Sunak reached Windsor to meet Ursula von der Leyen.
Check out the latest tweets by EU chief and Sunak.
I’m glad to be in the UK today to meet with Prime Minister @RishiSunak.— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 27, 2023
I’m looking forward to turning a page and opening a new chapter with our partner and friend. pic.twitter.com/GuyMzy2wbj
Sunak tweeted: "I’m looking forward to meeting @vonderleyen in Windsor today for further talks on the shared, practical solutions to the range of complex challenges around the Northern Ireland Protocol."
The former DUP leader and former first minister of Northern Ireland, Arlene Foster, reacted to the reports that the EU chief would meet King Charles III during the visit. Foster said that it was "crass" for No 10 to schedule the meeting and that it will "go down very badly" in N. Ireland.
I cannot quite believe that No10 would ask HM the King to become involved in the finalising of a deal as controversial as this one. It’s crass and will go down very badly in NI.— Arlene Foster DBE PC #ProudofNI. (@ArleneFosterUK) February 27, 2023
We must remember this is not the King’s decision but the Government who it appears are tone deaf.
The president of the European Commission will meet King Charles during the visit.
"The president will also meet this afternoon His Majesty the King," EU spokeswoman Dana Spinant told reporters, in an update to Ursula von der Leyen's talks with British premier Rishi Sunak.
Buckingham Palace confirmed the meeting.
"The King is pleased to meet any world leader if they are visiting Britain and it is the government's advice that he should do so," a spokesman told reporters.
"The head of state and president will sit down to tea late on Monday afternoon during their meeting where a range of topics are expected to be discussed, including climate change and the situation in Ukraine."
Once finalised, the deal will overhaul trade rules in Northern Ireland, in a breakthrough aimed at resetting strained relations since Brexit.
Agreed in 2020 as part of Brexit, the contentious pact kept the province in the European single market and subject to different trade rules than the rest of the UK.
After Monday's talks, a British cabinet meeting will take place in the afternoon, when ministers will get an update.
If a final deal is agreed upon as expected, Sunak and von der Leyen will hold a short joint press conference in Windsor, west of London.
The protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland, commonly referred to as the Northern Ireland Protocol, is part of the Brexit agreement that ensures that a hard border is avoided in Ireland after the UK formally left the EU on 31 January 2020.
Click Here to read the explainer
UK and EU leaders to meet on Monday in an attempt to finalise the Northern Ireland deal, with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expected to announce a new deal on post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland.
The move appears to be gambling that the reward of better terms with the European Union is worth the discord it might cause within his own party.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will travel to England for final talks, with a press conference pencilled in for the afternoon if the two sides can agree to terms.
A statement from Sunak's office said: "The prime minister wants to ensure any deal fixes the practical problems on the ground, ensures trade flows freely within the whole of the UK, safeguards Northern Ireland’s place in our Union and returns sovereignty to the people of Northern Ireland."