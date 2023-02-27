Hundreds of Israeli troops sent to West Bank after settler riots; Palestinians claim one killed amid violence

Israel deployed hundreds of troops to the West Bank, on Monday (February 27) after a deadly and unprecedented rampage by settlers. This comes a day after two Israeli civilians were killed in a suspected terror attack in the northern West Bank town of Huwara, near Nablus. Subsequently, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged people to remain calm while lawmakers from his right-wing government have praised what is being described as a rampage. Amid the violence, Palestinian officials claimed that one man was killed after being shot.

Violence in West Bank

According to media reports, Israeli settlers in the West Bank set fire to cars and buildings starting late Sunday. The rampage began hours after two Israeli brothers, named as brothers Hillel Yaniv (21) and Yagel Yaniv (19) were allegedly shot by a Palestinian gunman, earlier that day.

After the shooting, groups of settlers took to the streets of the town in the West Bank for hours setting fire to homes, storefronts, and cars, as per local media reports. The violence also led to the death of a 37-year-old Palestinian who was shot and killed while two others also sustained injuries after they were shot at by Israeli fire, said the Palestinian health officials, on late Sunday.

According to Palestinian media, more than 100 people were injured after the violence near Nablus and at least 30 houses and vehicles were burned. While the health officials also said some 95 Palestinians were being treated for tear gas inhalation.

On other hand, Israeli security forces also failed to contain the violence hours after they were warned about the upcoming planned protest, reported local media. While the manhunt for the Palestinian gunman who attacked the two Israeli brothers, early Sunday, was hindered due to the riots, said the Israeli security forces. Notably, this was one of the worst incidents of violence witnessed in the region in decades.

Israel’s response

Since the riots, there has been a range of responses from the Netanyahu government as well as the security forces. The Israeli PM has urged the settlers “not to take the law into their own hands” and appealed for calm. He added, “I ask that the (military) and the security forces be allowed to carry out their work.” Similarly, President Isaac Herzog, condemning the attack, also said that violence against innocent people “is not our way”.

On the other hand, a lawmaker from Netanyahu’s ruling coalition and chairman of the Knesset’s (Israeli parliament) National Security Committee, Zvika Fogel in an interview with Galey Israel Radio said, “Yesterday, a terrorist came from Huwara. A closed, burnt Huwara — that’s what I want to see”. He added, "That’s the only way to achieve deterrence. After a murder like yesterday’s, we need burning villages when the (Israel Defense Forces) IDF doesn’t act”, as per Times of Israel.

The IDF on late Sunday said, “violent riots that erupted at a number of locations” in the West Bank were “being dealt with”, while the Border Police reportedly used tear gas to disperse the settlers.

At the scene of the shooting and subsequent riots, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant said Israel “cannot allow a situation in which citizens take the law into their hands…I ask everyone to heed the law and especially to trust in the army and security forces”. The Israeli police spokesman Dean Elsdunne said eight Israelis were detained in connection with Sunday’s violence out of which six have been released.

Meanwhile, a military spokesperson described the situation as “a tense quiet,” and said that the army deployed hundreds of additional troops in the area to de-escalate the situation. He added, two battalions were sent late Sunday and a third on Monday which consist of several hundred soldiers each, reported the Associated Press.

What has Palestine said about this violence?

The Palestinian Presidency, in a statement, condemned the attack on Huwara and called it a “terrorist act carried out by Israeli settlers” and accused the Israeli occupation forces of protecting the rioters.

It added, “This terrorism and whoever stands behind it aims to destroy and thwart the international efforts exerted to try to get out of the current crisis”. Additionally, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said he held the Israeli government fully responsible for the attacks.

There has been a rise in tensions between Israel and Palestine in recent months. So far, Israeli forces have killed 65 Palestinians, including 13 children and injured hundreds of others, which has made the first two months of this year the deadliest for Palestinians. In the same period, 11 Israeli citizens, including three children, one Ukrainian civilian, and a police officer were killed, said a report by the news agency AFP.

