Jordan to host political security meet between Israel & Palestine tomorrow

Jordan on Sunday (February 25) will host a political security meeting between Israel and Palestine as violence spirals. The meeting will be held at the Red Sea resort of Aqaba, the news agency AFP reported on Saturday. Representatives from the United States and Egypt will be a part of the meeting. Speaking to AFP, a Jordanian government official, on the condition of anonymity, said the meeting aims at building trust between Israel and the Palestinians.

"The political-security meeting is part of stepped-up ongoing efforts by Jordan in coordination with the Palestinian Authority and other parties to end unilateral measures (by Israel) and a security breakdown that could fuel more violence," the official said, adding the talks aim to reach "security and economic measures to ease the hardships of the Palestinian people."

The meeting comes just days after Israeli forces raided the city of Nablus in the West Bank on Wednesday, killing 11 Palestinians and wounding over 80. The toll was the highest since the second Palestinian intifada ended in 2005, the year the United Nations started tracking deaths. A day later, the US urged Israeli and Palestinian authorities steps to prevent the loss of additional civilian lives.

“We are, you know, we were tracking the Israeli raid in Nablus very closely and mourn the loss of civilian lives. We hope for the speedy recovery of those injured. While we recognize the very real security concerns facing Israel and the West Bank and Gaza, we are extremely concerned by the ongoing violence. We urge Israel and Palestinian Authority to protect against further loss of civilian life," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a briefing on Thursday, the news agency Reuters reported.

Since the beginning of this year, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has claimed the lives of 62 Palestinian adults and children, including militants and civilians.

(With inputs from agencies)

