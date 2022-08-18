Top 10 world news: Turkey stands 'on the side of Ukraine', China's drought could last until Sept, and more

Erdogan on said Turkey supports Ukraine and warned of the danger of "another Chernobyl" disaster erupting at a nuclear power plant held by invading Russian forces. UK Home Secretary signed an agreement with Pakistan to deport "foreign criminals and immigration offenders" from the UK.

From entertainment world, read a report on Emilia Clarke. Recently, her millions of fans were filled with outrage after a CEO of an Australian television company Foxtel, Patrick Delany called Emilia a 'short, dumpy girl'.

Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey stands 'on the side of Ukraine'

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday (August 18) that Turkey stands 'on the side of Ukraine'. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, meanwhile, praised the first visit to Ukraine since the start of the war by Erdogan, who helped broker a grain deal between Kyiv and Moscow.

Britain to speedily remove illegal Pakistani nationals: UK Home Secretary Priti Patel

The UK Home Secretary, Priti Patel, has signed an agreement with Pakistan to deport "foreign criminals and immigration offenders" from the UK. With this agreement, the United Kingdom has reached a "historic" agreement with Pakistan to expedite the removal of Pakistani nationals who have no legal right to remain in the United Kingdom.

Quad is 'most prominent' platform, says Indian foreign minister in Thailand

Only countries with mindsets "built around spheres of influence" and who are "uncomfortable" with democratic ideas will oppose the concept of a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Thursday, indirectly mocking China while emphasising "ASEAN centrality" within the strategic construct.

Terror scare: Boat with AK-47 rifles belongs to Australian couple, says Maharashtra Deputy CM

A suspect boat was on Thursday discovered near the Harihareshwar shore in the Indian state of Maharashtra's Raigad district, carrying three AK-47 rifles, explosives, and bullets. The district has been placed on high alert by the state police.

Race to protect harvest: China's drought could last until September

As local governments race to maintain power and find fresh water supplies to irrigate crops ahead of the autumn harvest, China warned that severe drought conditions along the Yangtze river could last well into September.

US: Nearly 400 crashes linked to self-driving, driver-assist technologies since last summer

According to data made public by American safety regulators, automakers recorded roughly 400 crashes involving vehicles with automated driver-assist systems, that included 273 Teslas.

Days after losing Wyoming primary, Liz Cheney mulls running for president in 2024

Just days after losing in the Republican primary race, Liz Cheney said she is considering running for the president during the 2024 US elections.

Stop donations to anti-abortion politicians, says Google employees' petition for policy changes

Asking Google to offer abortion benefits to contractors and suspend donations to anti-abortion politicians, more than 650 workers at Google owner Alphabet Inc have signed a petition for policy changes.

Foxtel CEO calls Emilia Clarke 'short, dumpy girl' at House of the Dragon premiere, network issues apology

Emilia Clarke needs no introduction. The actress rose to international fame thanks to her role as Daenerys Targaryen in 'Game of Thrones'. Recently, her millions of fans were filled with outrage after a CEO of an Australian television company Foxtel, Patrick Delany called Emilia a 'short, dumpy girl'. However, the network has issued an apology if ''his remarks were misunderstood.''

'I feel like a youngster'- Shikhar Dhawan looks back at his partnership with Shubham Gill against Zimbabwe

Chasing a paltry score of 190 runs, Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill hardly broke a sweat as they chased down the target in 30.5 overs at the Harare Sports Club here on Thursday. The Dhawan-Gill duo are carrying on from their performance during India`s tour to West Indies where they played a pivotal role in giving India a flying start.