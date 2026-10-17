/2026 midterms, 2028 ambitions: Five politicians in focus

The US midterm election is not only a test for President Donald Trump but also for those politicians positioning themselves for the next presidential race which will be held in 2028. To name a few in the list are Kamala Harris, Ro Khanna, Gavin Newsom, Josh Shapiro and JD Vance, who will be fighting to shape their party’s identity, donor networks, and voter coalition.

Kamala Harris

Being termed as the comeback candidate, Harris is a known face among the US voters and has the experience of the presidential post in 2024 against Donald Trump. However, her challenge would be to represent a compelling new direction in her second run rather than a replay of 2024. Also what works in favour of Harris is that Gavin Newsom a likely presidential candidate has said that he would not contest if she enters the race.

Ro Khanna

Khanna, a member of the Democratic Party and the US representative from California's 17th congressional district since 2017 has said he is considering a presidential run. His national profile gives him the opportunity to argue for an economic agenda focused on working people, inequality and the power of large corporations. But whether that will transform into votes will be seen.

Gavin Newsom

Newsom, is serving since 2019 as the 40th governor of California and has the experience of campaigning for Democrats across Southern states, including South Carolina, an important early stop on the 2028 presidential calendar. But his 2028 plan partly hinges on Harris's decision of whether she will run for the presidential race or not as in September, Newsom said he would not run if Harris entered the presidential race.

Josh Shapiro

Shapiro is concentrating on Pennsylvania, where he is seeking reelection and helping Democrats target competitive congressional seats. But whether his state-level record will translate into votes is something that will be watched closely. He has voiced his interest to be part of the national political debate.

JD Vance