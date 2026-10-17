/SC panel launches portal to submit evidence of July Jantar Mantar violence

The Supreme Court appointed the High Powered Enquiry Committee (HPEC) and has officially launched a dedicated online portal for submitting complaints, representations, and evidence related to the widespread violence during the Jantar Mantar protests in the national capital in July, according to a Home Ministry statement on Saturday. The portal will allow affected people, including police personnel, to submit complaints and relevant information.

The committee will prioritise complaints of the deployment of pellet guns, electric batons, lathi charges, and tear gas without adequate warning or proportionality; alleged incidents of targeted violence, harassment, and molestation against female protestors; and property damage on both sides.

The platform allows victims, witnesses, and stakeholders to submit information via the HPEC Portal in four distinct ways. Affected persons, including police personnel, can submit complaints concerning the priority issues or other matters mentioned in the Supreme Court’s August 18 order. The committee will contact them and provide sufficient notice before asking them to appear.

Individuals seeking confidentiality and protection as vulnerable witnesses can submit information while requesting that their identities remain undisclosed. According to the committee, such individuals will be asked to appear before it in camera.

The HPEC has also provided a separate channel for anonymous submissions relating to the issues under its consideration.

In addition, people can submit suggestions and other information concerning matters covered by the Supreme Court’s orders dated August 18 and September 10, 2026.

People can upload photographs, medical reports, and video footage of the incidents or injuries directly to the portal. They can also either visit or post to the address in Rouse Avenue Institutional Area, New Delhi, listed on the website.

The High Powered Enquiry Committee was constituted on August 18, 2026. It is a five-member panel and is being headed by former Supreme Court Justice R. Subhash Reddy. The other members include former Punjab and Haryana HC Chief Justice Ravi Shankar Jha, former Delhi HC Judge Shalinder Kaur, former CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla, and former Meghalaya DGP L.R. Bishnoi.