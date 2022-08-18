Days after defeat in Wyoming primary, anti-Trump Republican Liz Cheney considers running for president in 2024

Just days after losing in the Republican primary race, Liz Cheney said she is considering running for president during the 2024 US elections.

Liz Cheney who is the daughter of former US vice president Dick Cheney lost to Trump-backed candidate Harriet Hageman in Wyoming by nearly 40 points. In her speech, Liz Cheney warned that, "No American should support election deniers, for any position of genuine responsibility, because their refusal to follow the rule of law will corrupt our future."

Former President Donald Trump had repeatedly denied that he had lost the 2020 US polls to Joe Biden as rioters stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Cheney later voted to impeach Trump for inciting the Capitol riots.

Cheney, 56, remained defiant after her defeat stating that she will be making her decision to run for president in the "coming months".

"I have said since January 6 that I will do whatever it takes to ensure Donald Trump is never again anywhere near the Oval Office — and I mean it," the US Congresswoman had said as she lost her seat in Wyoming.

Cheney trailed Hageman in pre-poll surveys even as she sought to battle against Trump's hold over the Republican party. However, Trump's supporters in Wyoming's Republican Party have been against Cheney as former president Trump accussed her of being "disloyal".

