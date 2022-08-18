Boat with AK-47 rifles that caused terror scare belongs to an Australian couple: Maharashtra's Deputy CM

On August 18, a suspected boat was discovered near the Harihareshwar shore in Indian State of Maharashtra's Raigad district, carrying three AK-47 rifles, explosives, and bullets. The district has been placed on high alert by the state police.

Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, said the boat carrying three AK-47s belonged to an Australian couple who abandoned it due to engine trouble. There appears to be no terror connection, but it is unclear why it was carrying arms.

He stated that "There is currently no terror angle. However, an investigation is underway. We can't rule out any possibilities right now. So that there is no panic, I am only sharing basic information. We also don't know why there was ammunition on the boat right now. The situation is being looked into. We have contacted the central agencies, who have confirmed this information. "

Fishermen discovered the damaged boat near Harihareshwar Beach in Raigad, 190 kilometres from Mumbai. It contained three AK-47 rifles, bullets, and documents.

The matter is currently being investigated by the local police and the Anti-Terror Squad.

On June 26, the 16-meter boat developed engine trouble while en route to Europe via Muscat. The boat's crew was rescued around 1 p.m. that day. However, the boat was unable to be towed and was abandoned. It eventually made its way to the Harihareshwar coast.

Security has been increased along the coast, and the area has been placed on high alert. The Coast Guard and other relevant agencies have been notified.

(With inputs from agencies)



