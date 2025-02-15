Hours after Hamas released three Israeli hostages on Saturday (Feb 15), US President Donald Trump said that now Israel will decide what they will do about "12:00 O’CLOCK, TODAY, DEADLINE " imposed on the release of all hostages.

'Will back their decision': Trump says Israel must decide on today's deadline to free 'ALL HOSTAGES'

Gaza ceasefire: 3 Hamas hostages, dozens of Palestinian prisoners released in latest swap

Musk’s control over US health agencies raises health and security concerns, experts say

Canada grants fewer study permits to Indian students as numbers drop by 32 per cent in 2024

The number of study permits issued to Indian students for Canadian institutions saw a significant drop in 2024. Data from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) shows that only 189,070 permits were granted, marking a 32 per cent decline from 278,110 in 2023.

Final autopsy report confirms suicide in openAI whistleblower Suchir Balaji’s death, parents question findings

The San Francisco County Medical Examiner confirmed that Suchir Balaji passed away on November 26, 2024, from a single self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Simran Preet Panesar, suspect of Canada's biggest gold heist, found living in Chandigarh: Report

Simran Preet Panesar, a former Air Canada manager wanted for his alleged role in Canada's biggest gold heist of over USD 20 million, has been found living with his family on the outskirts of Chandigarh, according to The Indian Express.

Netizens troll Donald Trump's April 2 auto tariff announcement, say April Fools 'sacred day for his people'

US President Donald Trump on Friday (Feb 14) announced that he planned to unveil tariffs for imported cars “around April 2”. This adds to a number of levies he has already introduced since his inauguration less than one month earlier on Jan 20, 2025.

Convicted IS terrorist's mugshot reissued after she complained she was not wearing a niqab

The West Midlands Police re-released a mugshot of Farishta Jami, a 36-year-old convicted terrorist after she complained that the original photo didn't show her wearing a niqab.

BCCI paid gigantic sum for ‘star cricketer’s’ 250 kg worth of luggage on tour Down Under – Report

The BCCI paid a gigantic amount (in lakhs) for an unnamed star cricketer’s luggage worth 250kg containing 27 bags on tour Down Under. Per reports, the Indian Board paid an undisclosed sum for that player’s luggage, which wasn’t even his entirely, including some belonging to his entourage (family members and assistants). Besides, what made headlines was that his luggage included 17 bats, indicating the player in question was a specialist batter.

'They want to kill me..' Ranveer Allahbadia breaks silence, reveals he's getting death threats

Ranveer Allahbadia has finally broken his silence. Earlier in the day it was reported that the Youtuber didn't show up at the police station and was not accessible as his phone was switched off. Hours after the reports circulated, Allahbadia released a statement, stating that he and his team were cooperating with the police.