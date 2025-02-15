The number of study permits issued to Indian students for Canadian institutions saw a significant drop in 2024. Data from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) shows that only 189,070 permits were granted, marking a 32 per cent decline from 278,110 in 2023.

Indian students, who made up 41 per cent of all study permits in 2023, accounted for just 36 per cent in 2024.

Colleges face setbacks

The reduced intake of students has forced institutions to cut programs and staff. St Lawrence College announced the cancellation of 55 programs, while Centennial College suspended enrolment in 49 courses. Sheridan College put 40 programs on hold, and Seneca Polytechnic considered temporarily closing its Markham campus, as per the outlet CTV News.

Stricter policies behind the decline

The decline is attributed to policy changes aimed at controlling immigration, as the Canadian government faced growing concerns over housing affordability and strain on public services. In response, several new regulations were introduced, significantly reducing international student admissions. She noted, “Just over a year ago, Ottawa launched a series of overlapping, hasty reforms which have harmed Canada’s public postsecondary training capacity and the communities that colleges and institutes serve. This, at a time when these public assets are needed more than ever, given the major economic shock our country is now experiencing.”

Pari Johnston, CEO of Colleges and Institutes Canada, criticised the rapid changes, stating that 2024 saw more reforms in the international student program than in the past decade. She highlighted that college applications from international students fell by 54 per cent, far exceeding the government's planned 35 per cent reduction.

(With inputs from agencies)