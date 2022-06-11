Top 10 world news today: Zelensky says Ukraine 'will prevail' over Russia, and more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made it clear that he believes that his country will prevail in the ongoing conflict with Russia. After meeting Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin slammed Beijing's "provocative, destabilising" military activity near Taiwan.

Ukraine 'will prevail' over Russia with global support, says Zelensky

“We are definitely going to prevail in this war that Russia has started. It is on the battlefields in Ukraine that the future rules of this world are being decided,” Zelensky said during his address.

US Defence Secy slams China's 'destabilising' military activity near Taiwan

Highlighting China's growing aggression across the wider Asia-Pacific region, Austin said the United States will continue to stand by its allies.

Leyen says EU will finalise advice 'next week' on Ukraine's hopes to join bloc

During her visit, she told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "The discussions today will enable us to finalise our assessment by the end of next week."

Iran, Venezuela sign 20-year cooperation plan during Maduro visit to Tehran

Iran and Venezuela have signed a 20-year “cooperation road map” as Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro met his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday in Tehran.

Russia-China inaugurate cross-border road bridge to boost trade

Russia and China opened a new cross-border bridge in the far east which they hope will further boost trade as Moscow reels from sweeping Western sanctions imposed over its actions in Ukraine.

Donald Trump's former attorney Giuliani hit with ethics charges over false election claims

The District of Columbia office that polices attorneys for ethical misconduct filed charges against President Donald Trump's former attorney, Rudy Giuliani, over baseless claims he made in federal court alleging the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

China restaurant attack: Nine people arrested over violence against women

In a case that has sparked outrage over predatory sexual behaviour, Chinese police has arrested nine people for a vicious attack on a group of women at a restaurant.

Australia-France reach 555 million euro settlement deal

To repair the damage caused due to a controversial decision last year to scrap the French submarine deal, Australia's new Labor-led government has reached a 555 million euro($583.58 million)settlement, a move Canberra hopes will help repair the rift between the two countries.

Canada to become world's first country to put health warnings on individual cigarettes

The country had previously set an international trend after passing a mandate to include graphic photo warnings on tobacco products' packaging two decades ago.

UK's first flight taking migrants to Rwanda can go ahead, court rules

Britain's government overcame a legal challenge to its controversial policy to begin deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda as the High Court dismissed campaigners' attempts to win an injunction and said the first flight could leave next week.