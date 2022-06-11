In pics: Russia-China inaugurate cross-border road bridge to boost trade

$200 billion by 2024

BTS-MOST said freight traffic on the bridge would shorten the travel distance of Chinese goods to western Russia by 1,500 kilometres (930 miles). Vehicles crossing the bridge must pay a toll of 8,700 roubles ($150), a price that is expected to drop as toll fees begin to offset the cost of construction. Russia said in April it expected commodity flows with China to grow, and trade with Beijing to reach $200 billion by 2024. China is a major buyer of Russian natural resources and agricultural products.

(Photograph:Twitter)