Top 10 world news today: WHO launches pandemic response probe, China warns US and more

WHO sets up panel to review handling of coronavirus pandemic

The World Health Organization, which faced fierce US criticism over its handling of the coronavirus crisis, launched an independent panel on Thursday to review its response to the pandemic. Read more

China warns US against 'McCarthy-style paranoia'

China's top diplomat Thursday warned the United States against "McCarthy-style paranoia" as tensions rise between the two superpowers. Read more

US sees importance of North Korea talks despite tension, South says

The United States has stressed the importance of resuming talks with North Korea, South Korea said on Thursday, even though North Korea has said it has no intention of returning to the negotiating table. Read more

Australia extends Hong Kongers' visas after security law imposed

Australia on Thursday offered protection for Hong Kongers living in the country in response to China's imposition of a national security law for the territory. Read more

Brazilian press group to sue Bolsonaro for taking off his mask at briefing

The Brazilian Press Association has said it will file a lawsuit in the Supreme Court against President Jair Bolsonaro over possibly exposing members of the media to the novel coronavirus. Read more

Search underway after Seoul mayor reported missing

A massive search operation began in South Korea on Thursday after the mayor of Seoul, Park Won-soon was reported missing. Read more

Russia: Regional governor Sergei Frugal arrested on murder charges

The Russian governor of Khabarovsk region has been arrested on Thursday on multiple charges of involvement in murders. Read more

Take-away and 'job retention scheme' to save the UK economy

After months of lockdown, the UK economy has reopened and the locals are hoping that the British government will be able to bring the country out of the stagnancy and the downward spiral of the economy. Read more

'Consensus' that Notre-Dame spire should be rebuilt in its original form

France's new culture minister Roselyne Bachelot said Thursday there is a "large consensus" that the spire of the fire-damaged Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris should be rebuilt as it was. Read more

Ivory Coast’s Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly dies at 61

Amadou Gon Coulibaly, Ivory Coast’s prime minister and its ruling party’s candidate for the October presidential election, has died, President Alassane Ouattara said on Wednesday. Read more