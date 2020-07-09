Ivory Coast’s Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly dies at 61

Amadou Gon Coulibaly, Ivory Coast’s prime minister and its ruling party’s candidate for the October presidential election, has died, President Alassane Ouattara said on Wednesday.

"The nation was in mourning over Coulibaly's death on Wednesday afternoon, which occurred shortly after he attended a cabinet meeting in the Presidential Palace,” President Alassane Ouattara said in a statement.

Gon Coulibaly, 61, was handpicked as Ivory Coast’s ruling RHDP party’s candidate in March for October's presidential election.

The death of Gon Coulibaly, 61, who had had heart surgery in 2012 and had just returned from cardiac examinations in France, is likely to set off a scramble within the ruling RHDP party to replace him as its presidential candidate.

There is no clear-cut replacement for him in an election widely considered a test of stability for the world’s top cocoa producer.

(With inputs from agencies)