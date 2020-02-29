Top 10 world news today: US-Taliban peace deal, coronavirus case surges in South Korea, Iran and more

US-Taliban sign historic Afghan peace deal in Doha; America to withdraw troops 'within 14 months'

In a bid to end the 18-year-old war in Afghanistan, the United States and Taliban representatives officially signed the historic peace deal on Sunday in the Qatari capital Doha. Read more

Opposition urges 'Russia without Putin' in rally for slain liberal

Thousands rallied in central Moscow on Saturday to call on President Vladimir Putin not to stay in power indefinitely, in the first major protest by the Russian opposition since the Kremlin chief announced controversial plans to change the constitution. Read more

Iran dismisses 'rumours' as virus deaths jump to 43

Iran Saturday dismissed as "rumours" a report that coronavirus has killed more than 200 people in the country, one of the hardest hit by the disease, with senior officials among those infected. Read more

Malaysia's Mahathir out as King names Muhyiddin Yassin as new Prime Minister

Malaysia's 94-year-old Mahathir Mohamad lost out in the battle to become prime minister on Saturday as the king named former interior minister Muhyiddin Yassin after a week of political turmoil sparked by Mahathir's resignation. Read more

South Korea reports 813 more coronavirus cases in 24-hours, total 3,150

South Korea confirmed 813 more coronavirus cases on Saturday, the biggest increase to date for the country and taking the national total to 3,150 infections with four additional deaths. Read more

I've been invited to live in France, says Asia Bibi after meeting Macron

Asia Bibi, a Christian woman sentenced to death for blasphemy in Pakistan, said on Friday that she had been invited to live in France by President Emmanuel Macron. Read more

US court blocks Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' asylum policy

A federal appeals court Friday blocked a key asylum policy of Donald Trump's administration which has forced many applicants to wait in Mexico while their claims are processed, delivering a blow to the US president's signature crackdown on migration at the southern border. Read more

US reports fourth coronavirus infection of unknown origin

US health officials reported Friday a fourth case of novel coronavirus of unknown origin, indicating the disease was spreading in the country. Read more

Saudi Arabia halts travel to Mecca, Medina amid coronavirus scare

In an unprecedented move, Saudi Arabia will stop Gulf citizens from visiting the holy cities of Mecca and Medina amid coronavirus fears.

The kingdom suspended visas for the year-round Umrah pilgrimage yesterday. This is the first time that the Saudi Kindom has announced such a travel restriction which has caught the Muslims across the world off-guard. Read more

North Korea's Kim guides military drills, warns 'serious consequences' if virus breaks out: Report

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw military drills on Friday, state media KCNA said, a rare public outing amid efforts to prevent an outbreak of the coronavirus in the isolated country. Read more



