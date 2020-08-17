Top 10 world news today: US sanction on Huawei, California heat wave and more

Heatwave in California Photograph:( AFP )
Here are the top 10 news that dominated the world arena.
Trump administration steps up sanctions against China's Huawei, blacklists 38 'affiliates'
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said,'Huawei and its affiliates have worked through third parties to harness US technology'.
California's Death Valley records world's highest temperature amid raging fires
The thermometer in Furnace Creek recorded a reading of 54.4 degree Celsius
Use of Marijuana during pregnancy could risk autism in babies: Study
"These are not reassuring findings. We highly discourage use of cannabis during pregnancy and breastfeeding," she said.
Post-blast Lebanon says hospitals nearly at COVID-19 capacity
Lebanon has seen a spike in coronavirus-related cases and deaths in recent weeks
Bee populations are declining drastically: Find out how this phenomenon can wreak havoc globally
What sounds like a passing issue right now could trigger a food crisis across the globe.
France sends experts to help Mauritian government with wreck
France has already extended its help by sending its military planes, ships and equipment to help and contain oil spills from reaching the French island of La Reunion southwest of Mauritius.
A record number of aid workers were murdered in 2019 across the globe
At least 483 workers were killed, abducted, or wounded in 2019, marking the highest number since 1997, when the organisation started recording numbers
Huawei CFO to push for release of classified documents in Canadian court
Meng, 48, was arrested in December 2018 at Vancouver International Airport on a U.S. warrant charging her with bank fraud for allegedly misleading HSBC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran
Japan PM leaves hospital after check-up amid health concerns
Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, left hospital after the examination
Germany supports 'expanding' sanctions against Belarus ahead of EU summit
EU ministers had recently made a list of targets in Belarus to impose sanctions on them