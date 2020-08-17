Top 10 world news today: US sanction on Huawei, California heat wave and more

Trump administration steps up sanctions against China's Huawei, blacklists 38 'affiliates'

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said,'Huawei and its affiliates have worked through third parties to harness US technology'.

California's Death Valley records world's highest temperature amid raging fires

The thermometer in Furnace Creek recorded a reading of 54.4 degree Celsius

Use of Marijuana during pregnancy could risk autism in babies: Study

"These are not reassuring findings. We highly discourage use of cannabis during pregnancy and breastfeeding," she said.

Post-blast Lebanon says hospitals nearly at COVID-19 capacity

Lebanon has seen a spike in coronavirus-related cases and deaths in recent weeks

Bee populations are declining drastically: Find out how this phenomenon can wreak havoc globally

What sounds like a passing issue right now could trigger a food crisis across the globe.

France sends experts to help Mauritian government with wreck

France has already extended its help by sending its military planes, ships and equipment to help and contain oil spills from reaching the French island of La Reunion southwest of Mauritius.

A record number of aid workers were murdered in 2019 across the globe

At least 483 workers were killed, abducted, or wounded in 2019, marking the highest number since 1997, when the organisation started recording numbers

Huawei CFO to push for release of classified documents in Canadian court

Meng, 48, was arrested in December 2018 at Vancouver International Airport on a U.S. warrant charging her with bank fraud for allegedly misleading HSBC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran

Japan PM leaves hospital after check-up amid health concerns

Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, left hospital after the examination

Germany supports 'expanding' sanctions against Belarus ahead of EU summit

EU ministers had recently made a list of targets in Belarus to impose sanctions on them