California's Death Valley records world's highest temperature amid raging fires

California’s Death Valley recently witnessed highest ever temperature recoded in the world in a century!

The thermometer in Furnace Creek recorded a reading of 54.4 degree Celsius (130 degree Fahrenheit), according to the US National Weather Service.

Once verified, this would officially be the hottest temperature recorded since July of 1913.

“If verified, this will be the hottest temperature officially verified since July of 1913,” NWS Las Vegas said on Sunday afternoon.

After undergoing a formal review, it will become official. The NWS weather recorded the temperature near Nevada border at 3.41 pm local time.

The current standing hottest temperature is 56.7 degree Celsius (134 degree F) which was recorded in Death Valley’s Greenland Ranch on July 10, 1913.

It is still the hottest temperature recorded on earth, according to the World Meteorological Department.

The state is currently witnessing raging fires, and could soon face a blanket blackout. The state’s grid operator has warned of blackouts and has asked state’s utilities to start cutting power.

On Friday, the California Independent System Operator declared a Stage 2 emergency, marking the first such announcement since 2006.

As temperatures go above 100 degree F across the state and people increase consumption of electricity, the danger looms.