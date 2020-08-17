After coronavirus and power shutoff, heatwave grips California
The temperature in Death Valley broke new records on Sunday as California grappled with the heatwave amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Voluntarily conserve energy"
After large scale power cut and a serious coronavirus outbreak, Californians are now grappling with a heatwave which is reportedly worst in decades. People have been told to "voluntarily conserve energy" amid the record-breaking heatwave.
Death Valley sizzles
Temperatures in Death Valley in eastern California surged to 49 degrees on Sunday as the state grappled with the new hurdle amid the coronavirus pandemic. The National Weather Service said that it is the first time since 1913 that Death Valley has reached 130F.
In July 2013, it last reached 129F. If valid, it would be the hottest August temperature at the site by 3F, it added.
Turnoff unnecessary lights and unplug electrical devices
The heatwave has been causing strain on supplies amid powercuts and the pandemic as California's Independent System Operator(ISO) warned of more outrages.
The ISO has warned residents to keep a fixed level of air conditioners and turnoff unnecessary lights and unplug electrical devices.
High-pressure system in Arizona
The heatwave has been further exacerbated due to strong high-pressure system in Arizona and fire conditions in the western part, according to forecasters.
Rolling blackout
California issued the first "rolling blackout" since 2001 as the heatwave continued in western United States as demand for electricity continued to skyrocket.
According to a US agency, heat kills over 600 people in the US every year.
Rising temperatures worldwide
According to American Meteorological Society (BAMS), last year was one of the three warmest on record, with glaciers melting, sea levels rising and a spate of wildfires, heatwaves and droughts.
The BAMS annual State of the Climate Report, by 528 climate scientists from 61 countries, said only 2015 and 2016 were hotter than 2019, based on records dating to the mid- to late 1800s
Not just US, Paris suffers heatwave
Not just the US, France extended its red weather warning in northern regions -- including Paris -- by 24 hours and updated its advice for other parts of the country as a heatwave took hold.
Weather authority had said last week that temperatures of between 35 and 39 degrees were expected from the east to the west, with highs topping 40 degrees Celsius locally.
Heatwave in Europe
As sun-seekers flocked to beaches Saturday as parts of western Europe baked in heatwave, authorities urged people to avoid crowded areas and keep wearing their masks over concerns at rising numbers of coronavirus cases.
Britain recorded its hottest August day in 17 years, at 36.4 degrees Celsius (97.5 Fahrenheit), much of its southern coastline was packed with visitors, many of whom had been forced to abandon foreign holidays because of COVID-19 travel restrictions.