After coronavirus and power shutoff, heatwave grips California

Death Valley sizzles

Temperatures in Death Valley in eastern California surged to 49 degrees on Sunday as the state grappled with the new hurdle amid the coronavirus pandemic. The National Weather Service said that it is the first time since 1913 that Death Valley has reached 130F.

In July 2013, it last reached 129F. If valid, it would be the hottest August temperature at the site by 3F, it added.

(Photograph:AFP)