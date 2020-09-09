Top 10 world news today: US announces reduction of troops in Iraq, Trump's Nobel nomination, and more

United States military Photograph:( AFP )
Here are the top 10 news that dominated the world arena.
United States announces reduction of troops in Iraq to end 'endless wars'
The United States military formally announced on Wednesday that it would be reducing its military presence in Iraq from 5,200 to 3,000 troops starting September 2020. Read more
In major strategic move, Somaliland opens its embassy in Taiwan
The breakaway territory of Somaliland opened a representative office in Taipei on Wednesday in a move that has already drawn Beijing's ire. Read more
Russia calls Germany's handling of requests on Navalny 'inappropriate'
Russia's foreign minister criticized Germany on Wednesday over its handling of official requests by Moscow about the condition of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Read more
US President Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize 2021
US President Donald Trump has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Prize for his efforts in normalising ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, and for facilitating the historic deal. Read more
Rochester, New York, police chief resigns in wake of Daniel Prude's death
Top police leaders in New York's third-largest city are retiring en masse amid criticism of the city's handling of the suffocation death of Daniel Prude, the mayor of Rochester has said. Read more
American global aerospace company names spacecraft in honour of Kalpana Chawla
American global aerospace and defense technology company Northrop Grumman has named the next Cygnus spacecraft after Dr Kalpana Chawla, the first woman of Indian descent to go to space. Read more
Another Belarus opposition politician, Maxim Znak, is seized by masked men
Belarus opposition politician Maxim Znak was detained on Wednesday by masked men wearing plain clothes, supporters said, as authorities extended a systematic campaign to round up the leaders of a month-long mass protest movement. Read more
France initiates 150 probes into nationwide horse mutilations and killings
Investigators in France officially opened more than 150 probes into the killings and mutilations of horses all over the country. Read more
Report claims Australian intelligence raided Chinese journalists' homes
China's state news agency have reported on Tuesday that Australian intelligence agency staff searched the homes of Chinese journalists in June, questioning them for several hours and removing their digital devices including mobile phones. Read more
North Korea's de facto 2nd-in-command Kim Yo-jong disappears off public radar
Kim Yo Jong, younger sister of North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un, has appeared to have vanished from public view after last being pictured on July 27. Read more