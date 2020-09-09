In major strategic move, Somaliland opens its embassy in Taiwan

The breakaway territory of Somaliland opened a representative office in Taipei on Wednesday in a move that has already drawn Beijing's ire.

The strategically located, self-declared African nation of Somaliland touted potential oil, gas and tourism resources for the investment.

Somaliland’s chief representative in Taiwan Mohamed Omar Hagi Mohamoud and Taiwan's foreign minister Joseph Wu at the opening of the de facto embassy in Taipei. Photo: AFP

Taiwan signed the agreement on establishing representative offices with Somaliland in February, but did not make it public until July. Situated on the Horn of Africa, Somaliland borders Djibouti, where China maintains its first ever overseas military base.

Both China, which claims Taiwan as its own, and Somalia have expressed their opposition to Taiwan and Somaliland's forging of ties. Somaliland declared independence in 1991 but is recognised internationally only as an autonomous region of Somalia.

Somaliland's chief representative in Taiwan Mohamed Omar Hagi Mohamoud said at the opening of the office in Taipei that they were an independent state establishing ties with Taiwan based on the common values of freedom and democracy.

Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said they look forward to "exploring common interests and mutual benefits in areas such as fishery, energy, agriculture and others."

"We both face external pressures. But both are proud of our sovereignty and ready to defend it," Wu added.

Taiwan has just 15 formal diplomatic allies and is considered by China a part of its territory, while Somaliland is recognized internationally as part of Somalia, from which it broke away in 1991 as the country broke apart and descended into clan-based civil war. Somaliland has seen little of the violence and extremist attacks that plague the rest of Somalia.

While neither Taiwan or Somaliland are recognized by the United Nations, they both maintain their own independent governments, currencies and security systems.