Top 10 world news today: Turkey on Israel-UAE deal, Pompeo on Iran embargo and more

Israel-UAE peace fallout: Turkey mulls closing embassy in Abu Dhabi

Iran had earlier condemned the agreement calling it an act of "strategic stupidity".

'Fever, ache, vomiting...': Researchers predict order of COVID-19 symptoms

Kuhn said that the new information will help doctors determine the steps to take to care for patients and prevent their condition from worsening.

US will do 'everything in its power' to extend Iran arms embargo, says Pompeo

The U.N. Security Council has started voting on a US bid to extend the embargo on Iran, which is opposed by veto-powers Russia and China, with results due on Friday.

Virus-hit Poland in first recession since communist era: Official data

During the global financial crisis of 2008 and 2009, Poland was the only European Union member state enjoyed a healthy growth rate and avoided recession.

Pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai denies violating national security law

Lai, a staunch supporter of the city's democracy movement, was arrested on Monday on suspicion of collusion with foreign forces as police raided the offices of his Apple Daily tabloid.

Chinese warned to stay away from COVID-19 vaccine scams on social media

The warning came after a fake ad of a vaccine allegedly produced by Sinovac Biotech circulated on social media platform WeChat.

No ships or cargoes have been seized by US, says Iranian official

Four tankers carrying Iranian fuel cargoes covered by a US warrant for seizure are sailing to the United States after talks between American authorities and the ship owners.

Former Taiwanese president Lee Teng-hui cremated after symbolic final tour

Lee, who was president from 1988 to 2000, championed Taiwan's separate identity from China, which claims the island as its own territory, angering Beijing.

Chinese LGBT group ShanghaiPRIDE halts work to 'protect safety'

Homosexuality is legal in China, which until 2001 had classified it as a mental disorder.

The UN's cultural agency UNESCO vowed Thursday to lead efforts to protect vulnerable heritage in Lebanon after last week's gigantic Beirut port blast, warning that 60 historic buildings were at risk.