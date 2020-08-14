Israel-UAE peace deal: Turkey mulling closing embassy in Abu Dhabi, says Erdogan

Turkey said today that is mulling closing its embassy in Abu Dhabi after US President Donald Trump announced the historic Israel-UAE peace deal on Thursday.

Watch:

President Erdogan said that his government is contemplating withdrawing its ambassador and suspending diplomatic ties with UAE over the peace deal.

Also Read: Israel hails UAE deal but Palestinians, and settlers, dismayed

Iran had earlier condemned the agreement calling it an act of "strategic stupidity".

Turkey's foreign ministry had earlier said: "History and the conscience of the region's peoples will not forget and never forgive this hypocritical behaviour of the UAE, betraying the Palestinian cause for the sake of its narrow interests."

"It is extremely worrying that the UAE should, with a unilateral action, try and do away with the (2002) Arab Peace Plan developed by the Arab League. It is not in the slightest credible that this three-way declaration should be presented as supporting the Palestinian cause," it said.