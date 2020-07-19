Top 10 world news today: TikTok eyes new headquarters, China issues flood alert and more

Uighur community suffering in China, says United Kingdom's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab

Beijing's ambassador Britain Liu Xiaoming rubbished the claims and said that the minority community is happily and comfortably living in China.

TikTok in talks with UK government for new headquarters in London: Sources

Some believe that California may be one of the desired locations as the company has hired quite a lot of employees in state of California this year.

'Black Lives Matter' mural outside Trump Tower defaced for third time

In Saturday's incident, two women were arrested after, police said, they poured black paint on the block-long mural outside the tower.

Syria goes to parliamentary elections as new US sanctions hit amid pandemic

Locals claim that they came out to vote as they want change in the present living conditions and the constant rising prices of essentials.

Thirty-nine detained following 'corona party' brawl in Germany

Five officers were injured in the attack that began at around 3:00 am (0100 GMT) when police intervened to stop a brawl involving around 30 people in Frankfurt's historic Opera square.

China says it will respond resolutely if UK sanctions officials

'You've seen what happens in the United States - they sanction Chinese officials, we sanction their senators, their officials. I do not want to see this tit-for-tat happen in... China-UK relations.'

'To clarify elements': Investigators question a man over cathedral fire in Nantes

Sennes said that "any interpretation that could implicate this person in what occurred is premature" and the questioning was part of "normal procedure".

EU recovery summit could end with no deal despite extension, says Merkel

Arriving for the third and probably final day of an extraordinary European summit, Merkel said the 27 leaders had "many positions" on the size of the fund, on rules for accessing it and on tying it to respect for the rule of law.

China raises flood alert levels along Huai River

Ten reservoirs on the Huai River have seen water levels exceeding warning levels by as much as 6.85 metres.

Twitter disables Trump tweet over copyright complaint

The video -- retweeted from White House social media director Dan Scavino -- included music from the group Linkin Park, and got disappeared from the president's Twitter feed late Saturday with the notification -- "This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner."