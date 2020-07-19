Syria goes to parliamentary elections as new US sanctions hit amid pandemic

Syria held a parliamentary election on Sunday after new US sanctions were passed after President Bashar al-Assad took control of most of the country.

There were nearly 7,000 polling stations, including for the first time in former rebel bastions that the army has recaptured over the last two years.

The elections were earlier set to take place in April but were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has crippled the already struggling economy of Syria.

The elections were for nearly 250 MP seats which are being eyes by more than 1,600 candidates. This is the third time such an election has taken place since 2011.

The voters, who were mainly spotted without face masks, were disinfected upon arrival. People were being urged to maintain distance from once another to make sure the infection does not spread.

Locals claim that they came out to vote as they want change in the present living conditions and the constant rising prices of essentials in the war-striken country.