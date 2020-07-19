TikTok in talks with UK government for new headquarters in London: Sources

Amid the recent controversies of data sharing and ownership by Chinese company, TikTok is now looking for a new place to park their headquarter offices at.

As per few reports, the multimedia sharing app has been in talks with the UK government to establish their new headquarters in the capital city London.

The move is being understood as yet another try of the company to distance itself from the controversies surrounding it regarding its Chinese ownership.

Sources have revealed that London is one of many destinations that the company is looking at. However, no final decision has been taken yet.

No other name of any other city has been revealed. However, some believe that California may be one of the desired locations as the company has hired quite a lot of employees in state of California this year, including poaching Kevin Mayer, a former Walt Disney Co executive, to be TikTok’s chief executive. He is based in the United States.

California is also a desired location as a strategy to put an end to the controversies floating around in the US regarding its possible ban in the country due to its Chinese ownership.

The company, which is already banned in India, is owned by Chinese company called ByteDance.

TikTok has not issued any official statement regarding this, and has refused the request of a comment to various local media organisations.