'Black Lives Matter' mural outside Trump Tower defaced for third time

A 'Black Lives Matter' mural painted on the street in front of Trump Tower in New York City has been defaced with bucketfuls of paint three times in less than a week.

In Saturday's incident, two women were arrested after, police said, they poured black paint on the block-long mural outside the tower.

A bystander video has also emerged in this case, showing police officers surrounding one of the women as she rubbed the paint on the mural's bright yellow letters.

One of the officers slipped on the paint and tumbled to the ground, sustaining injuries to his head and arm.

Saturday's vandalism happened less than 24 hours after three people were caught on surveillance video smearing blue paint on the mural on Friday evening, while a woman littered it with flyers that referenced the recent shooting death of a 1-year-old boy in Brooklyn.

Meanwhile, police are continuing to look for a man in black shorts and a dark blue T-shirt who was seen splashing red paint on the “Black Lives Matter” mural around noon on Monday.

The words “Black Lives Matter” have been painted on streets in New York and elsewhere in recent weeks to show support for the movement demanding justice and reforms after the recent police killings of George Floyd and other Black people.

