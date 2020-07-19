Uighur community suffering in China, says United Kingdom's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab

United Kingdom's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab commented on the ongoing criticism of the Uighur concentration camps in China.

Raab said it is clear that the Uighur community, which is a minority in China, is being tortured and is suffering abuses against their human rights.

"It is clear that there are gross, egregious human rights abuses going on, which is why in Geneva at the UN we raised this with 27 partners ... to call out the government of China for its human rights abuses of the Uighurs, also of Hong Kong," he said in a local radio interview.

However, Beijing's ambassador Britain Liu Xiaoming rubbished the claims and said that the minority community is happily and comfortably living in China.

He also added that the community is being treated as equals — something that the US and other country leaders have been verbally protesting against for some time now.