In China, it looks like the life has returned back to normal and the battle against coronavirus has been won with workers back in factories, trains back on platforms and the ports filled with containers.

However, it may not be completely true and things may not be as normal as they are being portrayed.

A Chinese province Xinjiang is reporting a new wave of coronavirus cases. Its capital, Urumqi, is home to 3.5 million people. At least 5 have tested positive in the last 24 hours. Although, the percentage is minuscule, coronavirus is contagious and the numbers can double up in no time.

After the new cluster of coronavirus was found, the province cancelled almost 600 flights and the air traffic was slashed by 80 per cent. All metro services have been suspended, shuttle buses to the airport have been cut off and the bus services in the neighbouring districts have been shut.

At least 1 million Uighurs are detained in the concentration camps located in the province if a new cluster breaks out in the camps, another tragedy will be upon China.

Earlier this year, 73 per cent inmates at an Ohio prison tested positive. Even Peru's prisons have been a virus hotbed. So, there is a possibility that an outbreak in the concentration camps in Xinjiang could spell a death sentence.

According to a worldometer tally, there were 259 active cases in China on July 17 and there were 252 cases on June 17, 86 cases on May 17 and 66 cases on April 17.