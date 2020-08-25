Top 10 world news today: Second wave of COVID-19, polio-free Africa, and more

AstraZeneca conducts clinical trials of COVID-19 drug

According to the pharma giant, the drug, known as AZD7442, is a combination of two antibodies and is being tested on 48 healthy people aged between 18 and 55.

WHO to certify Africa as 'polio-free'

It took a huge effort in tandem with traditional chiefs and religious leaders to convince populations that the vaccine was safe

Second wave of Covid-19? Re-infections in Belgium and the Netherlands make experts wary

Dutch broadcaster NOS reported that the re-infected patient in the Netherlands was an old person with a weakened immune system.

Pandemic pace slows worldwide except for Southeast Asia, Eastern Mediterranean: WHO

More than 23.65 million people have been reported to be infected by the coronavirus globally and 811,895 have died, according to a Reuters tally on Tuesday.

World's largest 'nudist' resort becomes COVID-19 hotspot after hundreds test positive

Around 490 people were tested on the first day, out of which 95 people staying there and 95 people enroute home tested positive

'That thing we always say? Ignore it': KFC hit pause on 'Finger Lickin' Good' slogan amid COVID-19

KFC unveiled its new look through a YouTube video and said: "That thing we always say? Ignore it. For now."

Young volunteers unearth 1,000 years old gold coins in Israel

The treasure consists of a stash of hundreds of gold coins that were buried deep in the ground by someone thousands of years ago

Australia blocks Chinese firm's bid to buy major dairy firm

The $430 million sale of Lion Dairy and Drinks, currently owned by Japan's Kirin, to Mengniu Dairy had been awaiting regulatory approval since November, but the Chinese firm pulled out of the deal…

Artificial Photosynthesis: Device that converts sunlight, CO2 and water into clean fuel

This device is a major step towards achieving artificial photosynthesis, which is a process mimicking the ability of plants to convert sunlight into energy.

Iran hails 'constructive' talks with visiting IAEA chief Rafael Grossi

The UN nuclear watchdog's chief Rafael Grossi arrived in the country on Monday as he seeked access for inspectors to two suspected former atomic sites after a months-long standoff between Tehran…