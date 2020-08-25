'That thing we always say? Ignore it': KFC hit pause on 'Finger Lickin' Good' slogan amid COVID-19

Fast-food giant KFC has decided to halt its signature "Finger Lickin' Good" slogan due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The company said: "We find ourselves in a unique situation - having an iconic slogan that doesn't quite fit in the current environment."

The Global fast-food company has changed its packaging after they decided to stop using the phrase. However, KFC has said that the slogan will return when the time is right.

KFC unveiled its new look through a YouTube video and said: "That thing we always say? Ignore it. For now."

Many netizens did not agree to this move by KFC. According to their comments on social media, the slogan was not a health hazard as you were already eating with your own hands.

In March, the Advertising Standards Authority received 163 complaints about a KFC TV advert which featured people licking their fingers. According to the complainants, such advertisements were irresponsible and encouraged behaviour that could increase the chances of COVID-19 spreading. KFC had to withdraw that advertisement.