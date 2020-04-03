Top 10 world news today: Russia's coronavirus supplies to US, global death toll and more

53,000 dead, over 1 million infected with deadly coronavirus globally



The number of COVID-19 infection cases worldwide has crossed 1 million mark around the world on Thursday as COVID-19 spreads across Europe, North America, Africa and Asia. READ MORE

Is lockdown working? Google starts sharing data to help governments understand

Tech giant Google said it will publish users' location data from around the world from Friday to help governments understand the effectiveness of social distancing measures, adopted to control the COVID-19 pandemic. READ MORE

Why this Spanish town has recorded no coronavirus cases?





Spain's fortress town Zahara de la Sierra in southern Spain is has not recorded any COVID-19 cases when the country has the world's second-highest death toll after Italy with the virus. READ MORE

Why Russia's coronavirus supplies to US sparked criticism?

A Russian medical equipment delivery to the United States to help fight the coronavirus pandemic was criticised and prompted confusion in both the countries.READ MORE

647 confirmed cases linked to Tablighi Jamaat in 14 states, says Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health and Family Affairs on Friday said that India has reported 336 new cases of COVID-19 taking the national tally to 2301 with 56 deaths.READ MORE