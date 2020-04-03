Why Russia's coronavirus supplies to US sparked criticism?

A Russian medical equipment delivery to the United States to help fight the coronavirus pandemic was criticised and prompted confusion in both the countries.

The country's military plane carrying coronavirus protective gear and ventilators had landed in New York City on Wednesday.

The delivery came days after President Donald Trump spoke by phone with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Moscow had paid half the cost with the other half borne by Washington.

According to State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus, "both countries have provided humanitarian assistance to each other in times of crisis in the past and will no doubt do so again in the future.''

"This is a time to work together to overcome a common enemy that threatens the lives of all us,'' she added.

While, former State Department officials in US were "mystified" and "bemused" by the United States' purchase of medical supplies from Russia.

Critics of President Vladimir Putin said the delivery was a publicity stunt that squandered precious medical resources which Russia's regions are itself experiencing severe shortages of such items.

However, the Kremlin said the move is a goodwill gesture at a time when it says all nations need to unite to take on coronavirus and said it hopes Russia might be able to access US medical equipment in future if necessary.

When Russians condemened the move of its country online, it's Health Ministry said on Thursday that the country had enough ventilators to meet its current needs and that hospitals would receive another 8,000 by the end of May.