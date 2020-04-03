647 confirmed cases linked to Tablighi Jamaat in 14 states, says Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health and Family Affairs on Friday said that India has reported 336 new cases of COVID-19 taking the national tally to 2301 with 56 deaths.

Addressing the daily press meet on deadly COVID-19, Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry said that from yesterday till today 336 additional cases of COVID-19 have come before us. Total confirmed cases are 2301, 56 deaths have been reported.

"If we look at cases related to Tableeghi Jamaat, in last 2 days around 647 confirmed cases related to it found in 14 states-Andaman & Nicobar, Assam, Delhi, Himachal, Haryana, J&K, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttarakhand & UP," he added.

"Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has appealed to patients & their families not to create any obstacle in the path of doctors while they discharge their duties. He also expressed concerns over misbehaviour with doctors & medical staff," he said.

Replying to a question on violence against health workers Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Home Ministry said that Ministry of Home Affairs has written to state governments to take strict action in cases of attack on healthcare & frontline workers & ensure the security to the medical fraternity.

There were seven helpline numbers in the control room of the Union Home Ministry. Now, we have introduced two more helpline numbers - 1930 (all India tollfree number) & 1944 (dedicated to Northeast)" Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Home Ministry

Meanwhile, the number of COVID19 cases reaches 411 including seven discharged people in Tamil Nadu.

"1,580 COVID-19 infected & possibly infected people are admitted to different hospitals in the state," said Tamil Nadu Health Minister C VIjayabaskar.