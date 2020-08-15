Top 10 world news today: Russia begins vaccine production, Belarus leader talks to Putin, and more

Russia begins production of the first batch of coronavirus vaccine

Russia said Saturday that it has produced the first batch of its coronavirus vaccine after President Vladimir Putin announced it had been first in the world to approve a vaccine. Read more

Belarus leader Lukashenko talks to Russian President Putin, discusses protests

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko discussed the protests shaking his country with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Saturday. Read more

Israel's shift on annexation sparks right-wing anger

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's historic deal with the UAE won praise abroad but generated discontent from right-wing supporters and settlers over the suspension of land annexation plans. Read more

Iran hails UN Security Council vote rejecting a US bid to extend arms embargo

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday hailed a UN Security Council vote rejecting a US bid to extend an arms embargo on the Islamic republic, saying its foe has "never been so isolated". Read more

Pompeo signs deal for US troops move from Germany to Poland

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has sealed a defence cooperation deal with Polish officials that will pave the way for the redeployment of American troops from Germany to Poland. Read more

Pope calls for dialogue between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan over Nile dam

Pope Francis on Saturday called for dialogue between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan on Saturday, urging them not to let a dispute over a dam on the Nile lead to conflict. Read more

New Zealand's PM Ardern expected to resist call to delay vote

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will take a call on Monday whether to go ahead with the general election on September 19. Read more

Victory over Japan Day: Boris Johnson pays tribute to World War II veterans

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is paying tribute to veterans of the multinational World War II campaign against Japan, which formally ended 75 years ago some three months after Nazi Germany had been vanquished in Europe. Read more

Mauritius oil spill: Japan to send team of ministry officials, specialists

Japanese Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said on Saturday Tokyo planned to send a team of officials from the ministry and other specialists to Mauritius to assess the damage from an oil spill. Read more

Thousands protest against Moon as Seoul scrambles to curb virus resurgence

A spike in new coronavirus cases in South Korea has prompted authorities to reimpose tighter social distancing curbs in Seoul, but that didn't stop thousands of demonstrators from protesting against President Moon Jae-in's policies. Read more