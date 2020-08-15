Belarus leader Lukashenko talks to Russian President Putin, discusses protests

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko discussed the protests shaking his country with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Saturday.

"The presidents discussed the situation that is unfolding inside and around Belarus," a Belarusian state news agency Belta reported.

Earlier, Lukashenko had said he wanted to speak to Putin to warn him that street protests were not just a threat to his country.

"There is a need to contact Putin so that I can talk to him now, because it is not a threat to just Belarus anymore,'' he had said in a meeting with government officials.

"The protection of Belarus today is no less than the protection of our entire space, the union state, and an example to others. If Belarus cannot withstand it, this wave will roll there."

Thousands of opposition supporters have been taking to the streets for days against Lukashenko's claim to have won re-election last Sunday with 80 percent of the vote, in the biggest challenge to his rule since he came to power in 1994.

Belarus is more tightly linked to Russia than any other country and the two form a "union state" with an integrated economic zone and military alliance.

European Union ministers agreed Friday to draw up a list of targets in Belarus for a new round of sanctions in response to the post-election crackdown.

Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus with an iron grip since 1994, has dismissed the demonstrators as foreign-controlled "sheep" and "people with a criminal past who are now unemployed".

In a televised meeting on Friday he claimed people had arrived from Poland, Ukraine and the Netherlands as well as from Russian opposition groups and were using protesters as "cannon fodder".